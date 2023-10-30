Can we anticipate Miro Heiskanen finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Heiskanen has picked up two assists on the power play.

Heiskanen averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

