Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Monday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hintz intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Roope Hintz vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Hintz has averaged 13:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In two of five games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hintz has a point in four games this season through five games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of five contests this season, Hintz has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Hintz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

