How to Watch the Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, October 30, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three straight games.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX to watch the Stars and the Blue Jackets hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 14 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (16 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|6
|3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|48%
|Wyatt Johnston
|6
|2
|3
|5
|2
|3
|52%
|Jason Robertson
|6
|1
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-
|Roope Hintz
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|49%
|Miro Heiskanen
|6
|1
|3
|4
|1
|5
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 25 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- With 20 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (18 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Roslovic
|7
|2
|4
|6
|2
|7
|30%
|Ivan Provorov
|8
|0
|6
|6
|4
|2
|-
|Boone Jenner
|8
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|62.4%
|Zachary Werenski
|6
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|8
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|-
