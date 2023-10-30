Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Blue Jackets on October 30, 2023
Player props are listed for Joe Pavelski and Ivan Provorov, among others, when the Dallas Stars host the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Dallas' top contributing offensive players this season is Pavelski, who has six points (three goals, three assists) and plays an average of 16:09 per game.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
Wyatt Johnston Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Wyatt Johnston has two goals and three assists to total five points (0.8 per game).
Johnston Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Jason Robertson has four total points for Dallas, with one goal and three assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Provorov has scored zero goals (zero per game) and dished out six assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with six total points (0.8 per game).
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Jack Roslovic is one of the top contributors for Columbus with six total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and four assists in seven games.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
