The San Antonio Spurs, Cedi Osman included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Osman, in his most recent action, had 12 points in a 123-83 loss to the Clippers.

In this piece we'll examine Osman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns conceded 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the league.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per game last year, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns were ranked third in the league defensively last year, allowing 23.4 per game.

The Suns allowed 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, third in the league in that category.

Cedi Osman vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 14 3 0 0 1 0 0 1/4/2023 33 12 3 1 2 0 1

