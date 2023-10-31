Devin Vassell will take the court for the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Vassell, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points in a 123-83 loss to the Clippers.

Let's look at Vassell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (+100)

Over 17.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns allowed 42.9 rebounds on average last season, 11th in the NBA.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last year, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Devin Vassell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2022 31 14 5 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.