Jeremy Sochan and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article we will look at Sochan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were ranked sixth in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns allowed 42.9 rebounds on average last year, 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.

On defense, the Suns gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, third in the league.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 40 30 8 5 3 0 0

