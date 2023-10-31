Malaki Branham and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be hitting the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Branham put up nine points in his last game, which ended in a 123-83 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll dive into Branham's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+108)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last year, conceding 111.6 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Suns were 11th in the league last year, conceding 42.9 per contest.

The Suns were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.4.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were third in the NBA last year, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Malaki Branham vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 30 21 3 2 3 0 1 1/28/2023 21 5 1 1 0 0 2 12/4/2022 25 8 1 2 0 1 0

