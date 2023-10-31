The San Antonio Spurs (1-2), on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Footprint Center, battle the Phoenix Suns (2-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Suns matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-6.5) 226.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns' +170 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in league).

The Spurs' -823 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 113.0 points per game (23rd in the NBA) while allowing 123.1 per contest (30th in the league).

The teams combined to score 226.6 points per game last season, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams gave up a combined 234.7 points per game last year, 8.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Phoenix compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread last season.

San Antonio put together a 33-49-0 record against the spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Suns +550 +300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.