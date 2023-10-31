The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -6.5 226.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 58 of 82 games last season.

The average total for Spurs games last season was 236.1 points, 9.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Spurs went 33-49-0 ATS last season.

San Antonio was underdogs in 77 games last season and won 19 (24.7%) of those contests.

The Spurs were 8-38 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

San Antonio has a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spurs were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, they were 14-27-0 ATS (.341).

San Antonio's games finished above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41) last year, and 56.1% of the time on the road (23 of 41).

The Spurs averaged just 1.4 more points per game last year (113.0) than the Suns gave up (111.6).

San Antonio went 25-19 versus the spread and 17-27 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points last season.

Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Suns 113.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 25-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 17-27 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 12-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-12 12-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-9

