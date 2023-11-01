A matchup at home versus the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets is on deck for the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-6), on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Abilene Christian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Howard Payne H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 UTEP H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Arkansas A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Western Kentucky A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UT Rio Grande Valley H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Grand Canyon A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Cal Baptist A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 UT Arlington H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Utah Tech H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Tarleton State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Seattle U A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Abilene Christian's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Howard Payne Yellow Jackets
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Teague Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Abilene Christian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Airion Simmons 9 14.1 5.4 1.9 1.6 0.3 47.6% (49-103) 37.9% (11-29)
Ali Abdou Dibba 9 12.9 3.7 1.2 1.4 0.1 40.2% (41-102) 30.8% (4-13)
Hunter Jack Madden 9 11.4 3.8 1.8 1.0 0.0 42.9% (27-63) 43.8% (14-32)
Cameron Steele 9 6.2 2.7 0.9 1.3 0.9 33.3% (19-57) 40.0% (10-25)
Immanuel Allen 9 5.7 1.9 0.4 1.2 0.0 36.8% (14-38) 31.3% (5-16)

