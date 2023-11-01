Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Blues on November 1, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others when the Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Avalanche vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 12 points in eight games (five goals and seven assists).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|7
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Cale Makar is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing nine points (three goals, six assists) to the team.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Nathan MacKinnon's seven points this season have come via four goals and three assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|6
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas' one goal and four assists in seven games for St. Louis add up to five total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
