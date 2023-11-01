If you're a big fan of Baylor, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Bears apparel. For more info, continue reading.

Baylor team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ja'Kobe Walter 7 15.6 4.4 0.7 1.1 0.1 Rayj Dennis 7 13.9 3.9 6.6 1.7 0.1 Langston Love 7 13.3 1.9 1.0 0.4 0.3 Jayden Nunn 7 11.7 2.6 3.1 1.4 0.4 Jalen Bridges 7 10.9 4.0 1.6 0.7 0.9 Yves Missi 7 9.1 5.7 0.3 1.0 2.1 Josh Ojianwuna 7 5.4 5.1 0.1 0.3 0.0 Dantwan Grimes 7 3.9 1.6 1.7 1.0 0.0 Caleb Lohner 7 3.6 3.3 0.9 0.3 0.3 Miro Little 7 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.0 0.0

Baylor season stats

Baylor is undefeated at 7-0 this season.

On November 7 against the Auburn Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in the RPI rankings, Baylor secured its best win of the season, an 88-82 victory at a neutral site.

This year, the Bears haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Baylor has 23 games left in the regular season, including eight versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Baylor games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northwestern State H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Seton Hall H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Michigan State N 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Duke N 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Mississippi Valley State H 7:00 PM

