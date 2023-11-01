Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Baylor Bears. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Baylor team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dre'Una Edwards 5 14.4 6.2 2.8 1.4 1.0 Sarah Andrews 5 13.6 2.0 3.8 1.2 0.2 Aijha Blackwell 5 11.8 6.4 3.0 1.6 0.0 Yaya Felder 5 9.6 3.0 1.8 1.4 0.4 Bella Fontleroy 5 9.4 4.6 0.6 1.0 0.4 Jada Walker 5 9.0 1.4 3.8 1.8 0.0 Darianna Littlepage-Buggs 5 8.4 6.0 2.2 0.8 0.8 Madison Bartley 5 4.2 3.0 1.2 0.2 0.4 Jana Van Gytenbeek 5 3.8 0.8 3.4 0.8 0.2 Denae Fritz 5 3.6 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.2

Baylor season stats

Baylor is undefeated at 5-0 this season.

There are three games versus Top 25 teams left on Baylor's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Baylor games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 SMU A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Oregon H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Delaware State H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Miami (FL) N 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Providence N 3:30 PM

