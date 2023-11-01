It's not enough to simply be a fan of Houston Christian. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Huskies by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Houston Christian team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kennedy Wilson 7 12.0 3.4 3.4 1.7 0.0 N'Denasija Collins 6 12.3 5.3 2.2 1.3 0.3 Enya Maguire 7 9.6 3.7 1.3 0.7 0.1 Hannah Fields 7 4.9 3.9 0.3 0.6 0.3 Jo Oly 7 4.4 2.7 1.6 0.4 0.4 Amy Cotton 7 4.4 4.3 1.6 1.1 0.6 Elizabeth Matadi 7 3.1 2.9 0.3 0.0 0.9 Tove Caeser 6 3.7 1.5 0.2 0.3 0.2 Lyric Barr 7 2.9 1.9 0.3 0.1 0.3 Erin Maguire 7 2.4 1.1 1.1 0.9 0.0

Houston Christian season stats

This season, Houston Christian has put together a 3-4 record so far.

The Huskies are 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Houston Christian has zero wins versus Division 1 opponents this season.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Huskies are winless in one game.

Houston Christian has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Houston Christian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Texas Tech A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Wichita State A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Kansas A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Schreiner H 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Texas A&M-CC A 8:00 PM

