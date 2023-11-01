With a record of 9-0, the Houston Cougars' next matchup is at home versus the Jackson State Tigers, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Houston games

Houston's next matchup information

Opponent: Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Houston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% LJ Cryer 9 17.4 2.7 2.0 0.9 0.0 43.7% (55-126) 40.0% (32-80) Emanuel Sharp 9 11.6 3.3 1.2 1.1 0.1 39.0% (30-77) 32.6% (15-46) Jamal Shead 9 9.1 4.2 6.2 2.8 0.2 43.4% (33-76) 34.8% (8-23) J'wan Roberts 9 8.6 8.0 1.6 1.0 0.8 64.6% (31-48) - Damian Dunn 9 8.3 2.2 0.3 1.0 0.1 36.8% (25-68) 31.8% (7-22)

