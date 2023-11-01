Buy Tickets for Houston Cougars Women's Basketball Games
The Houston Cougars women (5-1) will next be in action on the road against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
Houston's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
Top Houston players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Laila Blair
|5
|17.2
|3.4
|2.8
|3.8
|0.4
|46.0% (29-63)
|36.0% (9-25)
|Bria Patterson
|6
|11.0
|6.0
|1.5
|2.2
|1.2
|37.5% (24-64)
|33.3% (7-21)
|N'Yah Boyd
|6
|11.0
|2.8
|3.7
|2.5
|0.2
|35.1% (26-74)
|24.1% (7-29)
|Maliyah Johnson
|6
|10.3
|2.8
|1.8
|0.7
|0.0
|43.8% (21-48)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Peyton McFarland
|6
|9.2
|4.8
|0.2
|1.5
|0.5
|68.8% (22-32)
|-
