Buy Tickets for Incarnate Word Cardinals Basketball Games
Incarnate Word's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Cardinals are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
If you're looking to catch the Incarnate Word Cardinals in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Incarnate Word games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Incarnate Word's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: McDermott Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Incarnate Word's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Incarnate Word players
Shop for Incarnate Word gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sky Wicks
|8
|19.0
|7.5
|2.6
|1.0
|0.6
|44.8% (56-125)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Josiah Hammons
|8
|14.8
|4.0
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|35.9% (33-92)
|37.7% (26-69)
|Josh Morgan
|8
|10.8
|2.8
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|38.5% (25-65)
|39.0% (16-41)
|Shon Robinson
|8
|10.1
|6.3
|1.1
|0.8
|1.0
|46.0% (29-63)
|7.1% (1-14)
|Elijah Davis
|8
|7.5
|3.5
|3.5
|1.9
|0.1
|50.9% (27-53)
|33.3% (1-3)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.