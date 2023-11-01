Should you wager on Joe Pavelski to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Calgary Flames face off on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pavelski stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play, Pavelski has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Pavelski averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.