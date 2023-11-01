When you're cheering on Lamar during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Cardinals' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Lamar team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG BB Knight 7 12.0 1.6 0.3 0.4 0.3 Terry Anderson 7 11.4 5.9 2.1 1.6 0.9 Chris Pryor 7 11.4 1.6 2.9 1.0 0.0 Cody Pennebaker 7 10.4 4.9 1.1 0.4 0.4 Adam Hamilton 7 10.1 7.9 2.4 0.3 0.6 Ja'Sean Jackson 7 9.3 1.7 2.9 1.1 0.3 Jakevion Buckley 7 9.1 2.0 2.3 1.3 0.3 Errol White 7 3.6 3.9 0.4 0.9 0.3 Janko Buljic 7 2.4 4.9 2.0 0.4 0.3 Valentin Catt 7 2.0 2.4 0.7 0.0 0.1

Lamar season stats

Lamar has four wins so far this season (4-3).

The Cardinals are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Lamar, in its best win of the season, beat the Delaware State Hornets 84-81 in overtime on November 26.

The Cardinals have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 24 games left on Lamar's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Lamar games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UTSA A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Sam Houston A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 UL Monroe H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Southern Miss H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 LSU A 9:00 PM

