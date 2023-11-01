Currently 4-5, the Lamar Cardinals' next game is at home versus the UL Monroe Warhawks, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14.

If you're looking to see the Lamar Cardinals in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Lamar games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 UL Monroe H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Southern Miss H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 LSU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Paul Quinn H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Northwestern State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Incarnate Word H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Nicholls State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 McNeese A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Houston Christian A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Texas A&M-Commerce H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 SE Louisiana H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 New Orleans H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Texas A&M-CC A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Nicholls State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 12 Incarnate Word A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Lamar's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UL Monroe Warhawks
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Montagne Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Lamar's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Lamar players

Shop for Lamar gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Terry Anderson 9 11.8 5.4 2.1 2.0 0.7 43.6% (34-78) 28.6% (8-28)
BB Knight 9 11.7 1.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 45.1% (32-71) 42.6% (20-47)
Adam Hamilton 9 10.7 7.8 2.0 0.2 0.7 54.7% (41-75) -
Chris Pryor 9 10.4 1.7 3.2 1.0 0.0 45.2% (33-73) 43.9% (18-41)
Ja'Sean Jackson 9 9.7 2.0 2.6 1.0 0.2 42.9% (27-63) 44.1% (15-34)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.