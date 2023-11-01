In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Nils Lundkvist to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Lundkvist has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 33 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

