The North Texas Mean Green (5-3) will be up against the Fordham Rams on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 11:30 AM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming North Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Fordham N 11:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Mississippi State N 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 UT Arlington H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 LSU-Shreveport H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Wichita State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Tulane H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Temple H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 East Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Charlotte A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 SMU H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Florida Atlantic A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 UAB H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 South Florida H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Tulsa A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 SMU A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

North Texas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fordham Rams
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top North Texas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jason Edwards 8 14.4 1.5 1.1 0.8 0.1 40.2% (33-82) 30.4% (14-46)
Aaron Scott 8 13.6 5.1 1.1 1.1 0.9 45.3% (39-86) 48.0% (12-25)
Rubin Jones 8 11.8 3.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 40.7% (35-86) 40.0% (12-30)
C.J. Noland 8 8.6 2.4 1.6 1.3 0.3 41.1% (23-56) 39.1% (9-23)
John Buggs III 8 6.4 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.0 40.5% (17-42) 35.3% (12-34)

