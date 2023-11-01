A game at the Iowa State Cyclones is on deck for the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Prairie View A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Charles Smith IV 7 16.6 5.0 1.3 1.3 0.3 41.5% (39-94) 39.3% (11-28) Chris Felix Jr. 7 13.6 3.6 0.7 0.4 0.1 42.5% (31-73) 75.0% (3-4) Nick Gazelas 7 9.0 1.7 1.4 0.9 0.0 34.7% (26-75) 24.2% (8-33) Brian Myles 7 8.0 7.9 0.7 0.7 1.0 55.6% (25-45) 25.0% (1-4) Andre Nunley 7 7.4 5.3 2.1 2.4 0.4 42.4% (14-33) 0.0% (0-5)

