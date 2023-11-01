Prairie View A&M (3-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Upcoming Prairie View A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 TCU A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Rice A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Texas A&M A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Wiley H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Grambling A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Southern A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Mississippi Valley State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 UAPB H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Jackson State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Alcorn State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Alabama State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Alabama A&M H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Texas Southern H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Bethune-Cookman A 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Florida A&M A 5:30 PM

Prairie View A&M's next matchup information

  • Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Schollmaier Arena

Top Prairie View A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ryann Pane 6 13.8 3.2 2.8 1.7 0.2 45.5% (30-66) 42.9% (6-14)
Gerlyn Smith 5 9.6 7.6 0.6 1.0 1.2 56.4% (22-39) -
Desiree Lewis 6 7.2 3.8 1.0 1.2 0.3 52.0% (13-25) 0.0% (0-1)
Jada Roberson 5 7.4 3.8 1.4 1.8 0.0 47.2% (17-36) 20.0% (1-5)
Amauri Williams 6 6.0 6.2 0.5 0.3 0.7 45.5% (15-33) 0.0% (0-1)

