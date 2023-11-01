SMU's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Mustangs are currently 6-4) on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET, away versus the Florida State Seminoles.

If you're looking to catch the SMU Mustangs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming SMU games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

SMU's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for SMU's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top SMU players

Shop for SMU gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Zhuric Phelps 10 16.1 4.7 2.5 1.9 0.5 40.3% (58-144) 24.4% (11-45) Chuck Harris 10 13.2 2.9 2.4 1.0 0.4 45.5% (46-101) 41.9% (18-43) Keon Ambrose-Hylton 10 8.9 4.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 75.5% (40-53) 0.0% (0-3) Tyreek Smith 10 7.7 5.7 0.4 1.1 1.4 57.4% (27-47) - Samuell Williamson 10 7.5 5.7 1.8 0.8 0.6 39.7% (29-73) 27.3% (3-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.