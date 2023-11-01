Stars vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 1
As they prepare for their Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-6-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome, which begins at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (5-1-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Ruzicka
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 21 total goals (three per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 10th-best goal differential at +4.
Flames Season Insights
- With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Calgary has given up 33 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 28th in the league.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -14.
Stars vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-125)
|Flames (+105)
|6
