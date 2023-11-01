Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Flames on November 1, 2023
Player prop bet options for Wyatt Johnston, Andrew Mangiapane and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Stars vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Wyatt Johnston Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Johnston is Dallas' leading contributor with seven points. He has three goals and four assists this season.
Johnston Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Jamie Benn has six points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Jason Robertson has one goal and five assists for Dallas.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Andrew Mangiapane Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Mangiapane's six points are important for Calgary. He has recorded three goals and three assists in nine games.
Mangiapane Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
Elias Lindholm has totaled six total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has two goals and four assists.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 20
|1
|0
|1
|6
