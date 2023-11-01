A matchup at the Wyoming Cowboys is on deck for the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming SFA games

SFA's next matchup information

Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming Cowboys Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Broadcast: MW Network

Top SFA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sadaidriene Hall 9 10.6 5.1 1.2 0.7 0.3 48.1% (37-77) 23.1% (3-13) Latrell Jossell 9 8.8 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.0 41.8% (28-67) 41.5% (17-41) Kyle Hayman 9 8.4 3.6 0.9 1.6 0.0 48.3% (29-60) 47.4% (9-19) Nana Antwi-Boasiako 9 7.4 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.1 45.2% (19-42) 46.7% (7-15) AJ Cajuste 9 7.4 2.9 3.0 0.7 0.0 40.4% (21-52) 18.2% (2-11)

