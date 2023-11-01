Buy Tickets for TCU Horned Frogs Basketball Games
With a record of 7-0, the TCU Horned Frogs' next matchup is versus the Clemson Tigers, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
TCU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Clemson Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Top TCU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Emanuel Miller
|7
|15.9
|5.6
|3.0
|1.9
|0.9
|54.9% (45-82)
|41.2% (7-17)
|JaKobe Coles
|7
|15.7
|5.3
|1.9
|1.4
|0.6
|61.8% (42-68)
|55.0% (11-20)
|Micah Peavy
|7
|12.1
|3.6
|3.7
|1.1
|0.3
|57.8% (37-64)
|30.4% (7-23)
|Jameer Nelson Jr.
|7
|11.7
|2.7
|4.1
|3.1
|0.7
|49.2% (29-59)
|23.8% (5-21)
|Avery Anderson III
|7
|10.4
|2.3
|3.9
|2.0
|0.1
|50.0% (27-54)
|28.6% (4-14)
