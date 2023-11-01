Buy Tickets for Texas Longhorns Basketball Games
On deck for the Texas Longhorns (6-2) is a matchup at home versus the Houston Christian Huskies, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Texas games
Texas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Houston Christian Huskies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center
- Broadcast: LHN
Top Texas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Max Abmas
|8
|17.8
|2.9
|3.5
|1.0
|0.0
|46.1% (53-115)
|40.7% (24-59)
|Kadin Shedrick
|7
|13.0
|4.7
|1.1
|1.3
|1.4
|68.2% (30-44)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Ithiel Horton
|8
|11.3
|2.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|47.9% (34-71)
|43.8% (14-32)
|Dillon Mitchell
|8
|11.1
|9.0
|2.3
|1.0
|1.8
|58.5% (38-65)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Tyrese Hunter
|8
|10.9
|2.1
|4.1
|0.9
|0.3
|43.5% (30-69)
|25.0% (6-24)
