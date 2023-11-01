Do you live and breathe all things Texas Southern? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Tigers. For more details, including updated team stats, continue scrolling.

Texas Southern team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG PJ Henry 5 12.6 2.2 1.6 1.4 0.2 Jonathan Cisse 7 7.4 2.0 2.4 0.9 0.0 Zytarious Mortle 5 8.8 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 Kehlin Farooq 7 6.1 4.1 0.9 0.9 0.3 Jahmar Young Jr. 7 5.9 5.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 Deon Stroud 7 5.7 3.4 1.4 0.7 0.0 Kenny Hunter 7 3.6 3.9 0.3 0.3 1.1 Jaylen Wysinger 6 3.8 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 Shaqir O'Neal 5 3.4 2.8 0.6 0.6 0.4 Kolby Granger 7 2.1 2.3 0.6 0.6 0.4

Texas Southern season stats

Texas Southern has failed to win a game this season (0-7).

Texas Southern hasn't secured a victory this season versus a Division 1 opponent.

When playing against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Tigers are winless in two games.

There are 21 games remaining on Texas Southern's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Texas Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 N.C. A&T N 9:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Howard N 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Samford H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Biblical Studies-Houston H 7:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Southern A 6:30 PM

