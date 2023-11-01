A game versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies is on deck for the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Texas Southern games

Texas Southern's next matchup information

Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Texas Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% PJ Henry 5 12.6 2.2 1.6 1.4 0.2 30.9% (25-81) 33.3% (13-39) Jonathan Cisse 7 7.4 2.0 2.4 0.9 0.0 28.6% (18-63) 31.8% (7-22) Zytarious Mortle 5 8.8 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 35.3% (18-51) 36.4% (4-11) Kehlin Farooq 7 6.1 4.1 0.9 0.9 0.3 48.6% (17-35) 35.7% (5-14) Jahmar Young Jr. 7 5.9 5.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 36.1% (13-36) 0.0% (0-2)

