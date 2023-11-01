Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Texas State Bobcats! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Texas State Bobcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Texas State team leaders

Want to buy Tiffany Tullis' jersey? Or another Texas State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ja'Niah Henson 5 13.6 2.6 2.4 2.0 0.0 Timia Jefferson 5 10.8 5.4 1.2 1.0 0.2 Tiffany Tullis 5 9.2 10.4 1.6 0.6 0.2 Gara Beth Self 5 8.0 1.8 1.6 0.8 0.0 Jaylin Foster 5 7.2 5.4 1.4 1.8 0.4 Julia Coleman 5 5.6 3.6 0.0 0.4 0.6 Nicole Leff 5 4.4 3.6 0.8 0.0 0.4 Morgan Hill 5 3.0 2.6 0.2 0.8 0.6 Crystal Smith 4 3.5 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 Kennedy Claybrooks 4 3.0 0.8 1.8 0.8 0.0

Texas State season stats

Texas State has a 3-2 record on the season so far.

The Bobcats are 3-1 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Of Texas State's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bobcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Texas State games

Check out the Bobcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UTSA A 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 UNT Dallas H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Denver H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Florida International A 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Texas State this season.

Check out the Bobcats this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.