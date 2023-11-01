Buy Tickets for Texas State Bobcats Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Texas State Bobcats women (5-2) is a game away versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Texas State games
Texas State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Top Texas State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ja'Niah Henson
|7
|12.9
|3.3
|1.7
|1.6
|0.0
|42.0% (29-69)
|44.8% (13-29)
|Tiffany Tullis
|7
|10.0
|9.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.3
|45.8% (27-59)
|0.0% (0-7)
|Timia Jefferson
|6
|11.5
|5.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|37.1% (26-70)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Jaylin Foster
|7
|6.6
|6.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.4
|34.8% (16-46)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Julia Coleman
|7
|6.4
|2.9
|0.0
|0.6
|0.4
|70.8% (17-24)
|-
