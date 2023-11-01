On deck for the Texas State Bobcats women (5-2) is a game away versus the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Texas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sat, Dec 9 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Denver H 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Florida International A 12:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Chicago State N 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Alabama A&M N 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Georgia Southern H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Appalachian State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Georgia State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Arkansas State A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UL Monroe A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Troy H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Arkansas State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 South Alabama A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Louisiana A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Old Dominion H 12:00 PM

Texas State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowgirls
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Top Texas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ja'Niah Henson 7 12.9 3.3 1.7 1.6 0.0 42.0% (29-69) 44.8% (13-29)
Tiffany Tullis 7 10.0 9.9 1.6 0.4 0.3 45.8% (27-59) 0.0% (0-7)
Timia Jefferson 6 11.5 5.3 1.0 0.8 0.2 37.1% (26-70) 0.0% (0-2)
Jaylin Foster 7 6.6 6.7 1.6 1.3 0.4 34.8% (16-46) 30.8% (4-13)
Julia Coleman 7 6.4 2.9 0.0 0.6 0.4 70.8% (17-24) -

