Texas Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bailey Maupin 8 17.0 4.6 3.9 1.4 0.3 Jasmine Shavers 8 15.1 6.4 1.3 1.9 0.0 Kilah Freelon 8 9.3 7.4 1.1 0.8 0.3 Jordyn Merritt 8 7.9 4.8 1.4 1.8 1.1 Elina Arike 8 5.1 2.4 1.1 0.8 0.5 Rhyle McKinney 8 4.1 1.5 1.4 0.5 0.0 Ashley Chevalier 8 3.5 2.1 1.6 1.3 0.0 Saga Ukkonen 7 3.4 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.0 Loghan Johnson 8 2.6 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 Jada Wynn 6 3.2 2.7 1.0 0.3 0.0

Texas Tech season stats

Texas Tech is undefeated at 8-0 this season.

This year, the Red Raiders haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Texas Tech has four games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Texas Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Houston Christian H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Sam Houston H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Incarnate Word H 12:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Tulsa N 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Oregon State N 12:30 AM

