UT Arlington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Avery Brittingham 7 12.9 8.1 3.0 1.9 0.7 Taliyah Clark 7 12.6 3.1 1.9 1.1 0.4 Gia Adams 7 12.1 2.1 2.7 1.4 0.1 Hannah Humphrey 7 9.3 1.1 1.1 1.3 0.1 Adela Valkova 6 7.2 3.8 0.7 0.3 1.0 Nya Threatt 7 5.9 2.3 2.6 0.4 0.0 Kali Haizlip 7 2.9 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.0 Masengo Mutanda 7 2.6 2.3 0.7 0.6 0.0 Keiori Lee 7 2.3 2.7 0.9 0.4 0.3 Miraya Perkins 6 1.0 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.0

UT Arlington season stats

UT Arlington has only one win (1-6) this season.

The Mavericks are 0-2 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

UT Arlington registered its signature win of the season on November 25, when it took down the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who rank No. 242 in the RPI rankings, 87-76.

The Mavericks have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

Of UT Arlington's 23 remaining games, one are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming UT Arlington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Grand Canyon H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Colorado A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Jacksonville State A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 New Mexico State H 3:00 PM

