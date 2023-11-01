Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the UT Rio Grande Valley game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Vaqueros with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UT Rio Grande Valley team leaders

Want to buy Kade Hackerott's jersey? Or another UT Rio Grande Valley player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Iyana Dorsey 6 17.7 2.0 2.7 1.5 0.3 Kade Hackerott 6 11.0 7.8 2.3 0.8 1.0 Charlotte O'Keefe 6 8.7 6.5 1.3 1.2 1.3 Mele Kailahi 5 9.4 4.2 0.4 1.2 0.2 Arianna Sturdivant 6 7.5 2.5 0.5 1.2 0.3 Tierra Trotter 3 4.7 2.0 1.0 1.0 0.3 Deborah Ogayemi 3 2.3 1.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 Faith Phillips 6 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.0 Ja'Shelle Johnson 5 0.8 1.4 1.2 0.2 0.2 Ashton McCorry 6 0.5 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2

UT Rio Grande Valley season stats

UT Rio Grande Valley has not yet won a game this season (0-6).

The Vaqueros are 0-2 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

This year, versus D1 opponents, UT Rio Grande Valley is winless.

The Vaqueros have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, UT Rio Grande Valley has one game left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Vaqueros? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games

Check out the Vaqueros in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Tarleton State H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Texas A&M-CC A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Texas A&M-CC H 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Texas H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on UT Rio Grande Valley this season.

Check out the Vaqueros this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.