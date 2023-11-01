A game at home versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders is next on the schedule for the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women (0-8), on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UT Rio Grande Valley's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UT Rio Grande Valley players

Shop for UT Rio Grande Valley gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Iyana Dorsey 8 16.9 1.5 2.5 1.8 0.4 30.2% (35-116) 25.5% (13-51) Kade Hackerott 8 10.1 8.1 2.6 1.0 0.8 31.8% (27-85) 19.0% (4-21) Arianna Sturdivant 8 9.4 3.0 0.4 1.1 0.3 38.2% (26-68) 31.1% (14-45) Charlotte O'Keefe 8 7.3 6.6 1.3 1.0 1.1 41.0% (25-61) 22.2% (2-9) Mele Kailahi 7 8.1 4.7 0.7 1.6 0.1 37.2% (16-43) 30.8% (8-26)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.