Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Chambers County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
