ACC rivals will do battle when the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Duke vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 32, Wake Forest 11

Duke 32, Wake Forest 11 Duke has won all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Blue Devils have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Wake Forest has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Demon Deacons have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Devils' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (-11.5)



Duke (-11.5) Duke has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blue Devils have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Wake Forest has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)



Under (45) This season, three of Duke's eight games have gone over Thursday's total of 45 points.

This season, four of Wake Forest's games have ended with a score higher than 45 points.

Duke averages 25.9 points per game against Wake Forest's 22.3, amounting to 3.2 points over the game's point total of 45.

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 49.3 46.2 Implied Total AVG 30.0 29.5 30.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.3 53.8 Implied Total AVG 32.0 31.3 33.0 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-1 1-2-1 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

