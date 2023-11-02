Is there high school football on the docket this week in Ellis County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Blum High School at Avalon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ennis High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvarado High School at Life High School Waxahachie