Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game last season (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and giving up 111.6 per outing, sixth in NBA) and had a +170 scoring differential.

The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season (23rd in the league) while allowing 123.1 per contest (30th in the NBA). They had a -823 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.1 points per game.

These two teams scored a combined 226.6 points per game last season, 1.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allowed a combined 234.7 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Phoenix went 43-38-0 ATS last season.

San Antonio compiled a 33-49-0 ATS record last year.

Spurs and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Suns +550 +300 -

