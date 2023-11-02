The Phoenix Suns (2-2) take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 225.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio played 60 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

Last season, Spurs games resulted in an average scoring total of 236.1, which is 10.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Spurs put together a 33-49-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, San Antonio was the underdog 77 times and won 19, or 24.7%, of those games.

The Spurs entered 41 games last season as an underdog by +240 or more and were 8-33 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by San Antonio, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

Spurs vs Suns Additional Info

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Spurs had a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.341, 14-27-0).

San Antonio's games finished above the over/under more often at home (25 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) last season.

The Spurs' 113 points per game were only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.

San Antonio put together a 25-19 ATS record and were 17-27 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Spurs Suns 113 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 25-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 17-27 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 123.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 12-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-12 12-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-9

