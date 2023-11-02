Spurs vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (2-2) take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|225.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio played 60 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
- Last season, Spurs games resulted in an average scoring total of 236.1, which is 10.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Spurs put together a 33-49-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, San Antonio was the underdog 77 times and won 19, or 24.7%, of those games.
- The Spurs entered 41 games last season as an underdog by +240 or more and were 8-33 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by San Antonio, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.
Spurs vs Suns Additional Info
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Spurs had a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.341, 14-27-0).
- San Antonio's games finished above the over/under more often at home (25 times out of 41) than on the road (23 of 41) last season.
- The Spurs' 113 points per game were only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.
- San Antonio put together a 25-19 ATS record and were 17-27 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)
|Spurs
|Suns
|113
|113.6
|23
|17
|25-19
|18-4
|17-27
|18-4
|123.1
|111.6
|30
|6
|12-6
|30-12
|12-6
|33-9
