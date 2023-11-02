In the contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Red Raiders to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (59.5) Texas Tech 29, TCU 27

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Red Raiders have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Red Raiders have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Out of seven Red Raiders games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Texas Tech games this season have posted an average total of 56.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Horned Frogs have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Two of the Horned Frogs' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

TCU games this season have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.4 less than the point total in this matchup.

Red Raiders vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 30 25.4 35.3 26.8 24.8 24 TCU 29.4 23 36.4 20.6 17.7 27

