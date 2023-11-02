The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas Tech ranks 56th in the FBS with 407.4 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 61st in total defense (366.5 yards allowed per contest). TCU's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 464.9 total yards per game (14th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 72nd by surrendering 379.5 total yards per game.

See how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Texas Tech vs. TCU Key Statistics

Texas Tech TCU 407.4 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.9 (17th) 366.5 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (65th) 176.0 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.4 (42nd) 231.4 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (20th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (87th) 8 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (93rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has racked up 746 yards (93.3 ypg) on 67-of-113 passing with seven touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 162 times for 891 yards (111.4 per game), scoring six times.

Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price's team-high 331 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 47 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 30 passes while averaging 39.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Xavier White has compiled 22 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 39.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU this season. He has 1,509 passing yards (188.6 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 249 yards (31.1 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has rushed 146 times for 851 yards, with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 420 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Savion Williams has caught 21 passes and compiled 273 receiving yards (34.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Warren Thompson's 19 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 246 yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or TCU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.