If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Travis County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Connally High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX Conference: 5A - District 18

5A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve