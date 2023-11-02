Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Trinity Christian School - Lubbock vs. Liberty Christian School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Trinity Christian School - Lubbock is on the road against Liberty Christian School at 6:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trinity vs. Liberty Chr. Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Argyle, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pilot Point High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Krum High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Tascosa High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.