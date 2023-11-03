Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Barbers Hill High School vs. Porter High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Porter High School will meet Barbers Hill High School in New Caney, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barbers Hill vs. Porter Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Caney, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Oak Ridge High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Willis, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vidor High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chambers County Games This Week
East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.