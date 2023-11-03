Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Falls County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Chilton High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.